Black Violin — BV20: Then & Now

× Expand Black Violin's management Black Violin members

Get ready for an unforgettable evening celebrating the 20th anniversary of Black Violin, the groundbreaking duo that has captivated audiences around the globe, harmoniously merging the sophistication of classical melodies with the rhythmic pulse of hip-hop. Experience the evolution of Black Violin from their humble beginnings to widespread acclaim with a show that promises to leave you feeling inspired, energized, and uplifted. Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste take the stage — along with Nat Stokes on drums, DJ SPS on the turntable, and Liston Gregory on the keys — blending classical strings with hip-hop beats through a performance that defies expectations and redefines genres.