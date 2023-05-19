× Expand Joyce Black-Woerz 2023 Black Mountain Garden Sale

Black Mountain Garden Sale, one of the most popular gardening sales in WNC, will be held on Friday, May 19, 4-8pm and Saturday, May 20, 9am-4pm at the Town Square Parking Lot at the corner of E. State St. and Richardson Blvd.

Hosted by Black Mountain Beautification Committee the sale will feature annuals, carnivorous plants, cut flowers, edible shrubs, herbs, native plants, perennials, shrubs, trees, and vegetable starts from specialty plant vendors. Plus garden décor including bee cabins, garden art and containers, wood carvings, and other specialty items.

The popular Members' Market will have personal services and baked goods for sale. Purchase raffle tickets to take a chance to win plants. Proceeds help support the Seed Money Award, Community Improvement Award, and to keep the town beautiful!

Additional information at blackmountainbeautification.org. Let us help you create the garden of your dreams!