Bites, Sites, and Civil Rights Tour

Full Description​:

Throughout this Nashville walking tour, you will enjoy sites, local food, and history. You’ll experience the civil rights story and gain an inspiring new perspective of Nashville. Combine that with witnessing the impact of the African Diaspora on the making of the "Music City" when you explore the music, politics, and social side of the city.

First, you will stroll through downtown Nashville and hear powerful stories of struggle and be inspired by resilient heroes. Then, you will see local sites and attractions that bring together the full story of Nashville. Combine that with touring a local eatery, where you will also learn about the culture behind southern food. At the end of the tour, you’ll join your tour guide in engaging conversations while eating authentic comfort food (food not included in the ticket price). By joining this United Street Tours experience, you are helping make sure the true stories that changed Nashville’s history are preserved.

Book now to secure your spot. Tickets tend to sell out during high season.

Highlights

● Taste the wonders of traditional Nashville cuisine

● Experience authentic sightseeing and attractions

● Get well acquainted with the city of Nashville

Additional Information / What to Expect​:

● Tour must be booked at least 24 hours in advance

● United Street Tours will continue rain or shine

● Tour length is flexible depending on walking speed, questions, and any other factors

Inclusion

● Live guide

● Entrance fees (if applicable)

Exclusions

● Gratuities (optional)

● Pickup and drop-off

Company Overview United Street Tours is a Nashville walking tour company that showcases the lesser-known stories of the Music City. Unlike most Nashville walking tour companies, we show you the hidden culture that many residents and visitors don't know exists. Our tours are beautiful, gritty, controversial, and always full of diversity.

Meta Description: Nashville walking tour bringing to life genuine African American history and culture with Chakita Patterson. Beautiful, gritty, controversial, and full of diversity.

Booking Cutoff Time:​ 12 hours before the experience

Cancelation policy​: 30 days before the tour date for a refund.

Direct booking only at www.unitedstreettours.com