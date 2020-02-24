Bites, Sites, and Civil Rights Tour

Full Description​: 

Throughout this Nashville walking tour, you will enjoy sites, local food, and history. You’ll experience  the civil rights story and gain an inspiring new perspective of Nashville. Combine that with  witnessing the impact of the African Diaspora on the making of the "Music City" when you explore  the music, politics, and social side of the city. 

First, you will stroll through downtown Nashville and hear powerful stories of struggle and be  inspired by resilient heroes. Then, you will see local sites and attractions that bring together the full  story of Nashville. Combine that with touring a local eatery, where you will also learn about the  culture behind southern food. At the end of the tour, you’ll join your tour guide in engaging  conversations while eating authentic comfort food (food not included in the ticket price). By joining  this United Street Tours experience, you are helping make sure the true stories that changed  Nashville’s history are preserved. 

Book now to secure your spot. Tickets tend to sell out during high season.  

Highlights 

● Taste the wonders of traditional Nashville cuisine 

● Experience authentic sightseeing and attractions 

● Get well acquainted with the city of Nashville 

Additional Information / What to Expect​: 

● Tour must be booked at least 24 hours in advance 

● United Street Tours will continue rain or shine 

● Tour length is flexible depending on walking speed, questions, and any other factors 

Inclusion 

● Live guide 

● Entrance fees (if applicable)   

Exclusions 

● Gratuities (optional) 

● Pickup and drop-off 

Company Overview  United Street Tours is a Nashville walking tour company that showcases the lesser-known stories of  the Music City. Unlike most Nashville walking tour companies, we show you the hidden culture that  many residents and visitors don't know exists. Our tours are beautiful, gritty, controversial, and  always full of diversity. 

Booking Cutoff Time:​ 12 hours before the experience    

Cancelation policy​: 30 days before the tour date for a refund. 

Direct booking only at www.unitedstreettours.com

Info

The Nashville Visitors Center   501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203  501 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203  , Tennessee 37203 View Map
History
6154478107
