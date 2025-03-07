"Birds" Recent Artworks by Emily Furr

× Expand Spoonbill Gallery "Birds" Recent Artwork by Emily Furr event at Spoonbill Gallery with date and location information.

The collection "Birds" of oil paintings by Emily Furr reflects her childhood on Johns Island, South Carolina, where she was surrounded by the sights and sounds of nature—foxes, rabbits, birds, and the occasional wayward chicken wandering through the yard. Among all the creatures, birds captivated her most with their delicate beauty, knowing eyes, and the way they seemed to glide effortlessly through the air. Each painting in this series honors those early moments and the deep connection Emily felt to the world around her. Through her work, she brings to life the quiet magic and grace of the birds, capturing their personalities and inviting viewers to reconnect with the wonder and simplicity of nature’s beauty. This show invites you to experience that same sense of awe and connection—to step into a world where nature’s elegance is celebrated, and the mystery of birds is captured in every brushstroke.