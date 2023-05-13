A Bird's World

× Expand allaboutbirds.org Red-headed woodpecker

Sensory Explorers’ Trail.

Explore a bird's eye view of the various nesting habitats and how birds utilize them for survival. What makes Sky Meadows' landscape important to the success of our feathered friends? Discover the role you can play and the impact you can have on bird conservation. Keep your eyes to the sky for Wood Thrush, Red Headed Woodpecker, Eastern Bluebird and Tree Swallow. This guided 0.3-mile walk will be approximately one hour. The Sensory Explorers’ Trail is a nature trail accessible for the blind and visually impaired. Programs on the trail are designed to engage a variety of senses in the exploration of the natural world.

For more information on the Virginia Master Naturalist Shenandoah Chapter please visit their website at https://www.vmnshenandoah.org/ .

The Sensory Explorers' Trail is open for self guided walks daily. To learn more about this accessible feature please visit https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/sky-meadows#recreation .

$10/car parking fee.

Additional Date: July 1, 2023. 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.