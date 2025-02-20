× Expand Photo provided by Paramount Bristol Billy Gibbons

Billy’s solo album releases, the Afro-Cuban flavored “Perfectamundo”, the bluesy, “The Big Bad Blues”, and the hard rockin, “Hardware” all represent what he refers to as the “Three T’s”: Tone, Taste and Tenacity. BFG is truly a highly regarded Renaissance man.

Chris “Whipper” Layton holds his remarkable standings as the drummer for Stevie Ray Vaughn & Double Trouble, along with “The Arc Angels” band, guitarist Kenny Shepherd, and now marking the cornerstone backbeat with Billy F Gibbons and “The BFG’s”.

Mike ‘The Drifter’ Flanigin is a shining light of the Texas Blues scene. A master of the Hammond B3 organ, known for his collaborations with Texas guitar legends Billy F Gibbons & Jimmie Vaughan, Flanigin is infamously known throughout the Austin Blues scene. Flanigin has done n’ played ‘em all…from juke joints, Texas and beer joints, to Madison Square Garden and beyond.

