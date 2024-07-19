× Expand Bike Bash WV

Join us for Bike Bash WV, July 19 – 21, 2024, held at the Big Bear Lake Trail Center in Bruceton Mills, WV. We’ve got an amazing venue and trail network, with almost 50 miles of trail, for you to enjoy. Come celebrate mountain biking in Wild Wonderful West Virginia! Your registration gets you three nights of camping, access to the venue area facilities (water, showers, toilets, handwash, etc), and trail access. We’ll also be offering an Expo that will showcase the latest and greatest bike products – AND – skills clinics, group rides, live entertainment, and kid’s activities.

In order to preserve the quality of this event, we’ll be limiting the number of attendees to 800. It’s likely that the event will sell out, don’t get left in the dust, register early and tell your friends!