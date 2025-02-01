× Expand Big Lick Comic Con

Big Lick Comic Con is a Big Lick Entertainment owned and operated event.

Big Lick Entertainment’s mission is to bring people together in a meaningful and impactful way.

Big Lick Entertainment was founded by Owner/Creative Director JD Sutphin in 2013.

Since 2017 we’ve been producing our Big Lick Comic Con, first in Roanoke, VA and now expanding to Chantilly, VA just outside Washington DC.

We host 3 signature Big Lick Comic Con events per year. Every February in Roanoke, April in Chantilly and back in Roanoke every August!