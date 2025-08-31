× Expand Courtesy Big Kahuna Festival

The Big Kahuna Wing Festival has become one of the best culinary and fireworks events in the region. Every year, attendees from all over the southeast enjoy thousands of pounds of wings, including flavors from around the world, cooking and eating competitions, live entertainment, kids' activities, and the most comprehensive pyro musical fireworks show around. Come enjoy the fun this Labor Day weekend -- Sunday, August 31, 2025, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.!