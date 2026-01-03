Join us in Knoxville, TN, March 26-29, 2026, for the Big Ears Festival.

Big Ears is a four-day celebration of musical and artistic adventure and discovery, transforming downtown Knoxville, TN into an immersive playground for the senses. From March 26–29, 2026, over 35,000 attendees will experience nearly 250 performances, films, conversations, literary events, and art installations across 20 diverse venues, including historic theaters, churches, intimate clubs, and art galleries.

Founded in 2009, Big Ears is unlike any other festival—presenting iconic artists and bold new voices from around the globe. The programming crosses generations and genres, spanning contemporary classical, jazz, experimental, rock, folk traditions, ambient soundscapes, and beyond. With a festival pass, you’ll have access to all advertised performances (with the exception of separately ticketed, reserved seat concerts), giving you the freedom to follow your curiosity and encounter the unexpected.

FESTIVAL EXPERIENCE & PASSES

At Big Ears, a festival pass comes in the form of a wristband, which is scanned for entry as you move freely between nearly 250 unique events and 20 venues across Knoxville’s historic downtown over 4 days. An intimate experience by design, the festival limits the number of passes available each year to ensure that performances remain accessible, venues never feel overcrowded, and artists and audiences can connect in meaningful ways. Pass options are designed to suit a variety of experiences:

• Weekend: Access to all publicly announced performances and events over four days.

• Premier: Includes everything in the Weekend Pass, plus priority access at venues and added perks to enhance your experience.

• Sonic Explorer VIP: The ultimate Big Ears experience, with reserved seating at select venues, invitations to exclusive events, a curated merchandise package, and all Weekend and Premier-level benefits.

• Single-Day: If capacity allows, a limited number of day passes will be released after the daily lineup is announced. Perfect for those who can’t commit to a full weekend.

• Separately Ticketed Add-Ons: Due to the unique and special nature of certain performances, an add-on ticket will be required for select events. These tickets guarantee entry and include reserved seating. Any performance requiring an additional pass or ticket will be clearly advertised.