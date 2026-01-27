× Expand Photo credit: Kate Prince Artist Brent Skidmore in his Grovewood Village studio.

Experience the richness of local artistry during the Bi-Annual Grovewood Village Studio Tour. This free, self-guided event invites visitors to peek inside the working studios of Grovewood Village’s resident artists, learn about their creative processes, and view their latest works. Guests can also shop the adjacent Grovewood Gallery, which will offer a 10% discount on nearly all items and complimentary libations from Metro Wines.