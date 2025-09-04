× Expand Ryan Theede Glass sculptures by Carl Powell.

Celebrate local artistry at the Bi-Annual Grovewood Village Studio Tour. This event offers a rare chance to peek inside resident artists’ working studios, explore their latest creations, and learn about their process. Visitors will also enjoy 10% off at Grovewood Gallery next door, complimentary libations from Metro Wines, and free admission, all while experiencing the historic charm and creative spirit of Grovewood Village.