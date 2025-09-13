Experience the richness of local artistry during the Bi-Annual Grovewood Village Studio Tour.

This is a free, self-guided, explore-at-your-own-pace tour each day of the event from 12-5 p.m. There is no ticket to buy.

This is your chance to peek into the studios of our resident artists, gain insight into their creative process, and view their most recent works. Additionally, these creatives will have pieces available for purchase at the adjacent Grovewood Gallery, which is offering a 10% discount on nearly all items and complimentary libations from Metro Wines.

Guests looking to round out their experience can visit the Biltmore Industries Homespun Museum and the Estes-Winn Antique Car Museum, also located in Grovewood Village.

Grovewood Village features eight working artist studios and a yoga studio, housed in a historic building originally constructed for the weaving operations of Biltmore Industries. Once a key player in the Appalachian Craft Revival of the early 20th century, Biltmore Industries was renowned for producing the celebrated Biltmore Handwoven Homespun. Today, these same workshops are alive with creativity, as resident artists craft jewelry, pottery, sculpture, and more, honoring the legacy of craftsmanship that began here over a century ago.