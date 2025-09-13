× Expand Ryan Theede Metalsmith Tom Reardon in his Grovewood Village studio.

Experience the richness of local artistry at the Bi-Annual Grovewood Village Studio Tour. This free, self-guided event invites you to explore at your own pace—no tickets required. Step inside the working studios of our resident artists, gain insight into their creative process, and view their latest works.

During the tour, you'll also find a curated selection of artwork available for purchase at the adjacent Grovewood Gallery, which is offering a 10% discount on nearly all items. Enjoy complimentary libations from Metro Wines as you browse.