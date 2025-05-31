× Expand Ryan Theede Photography Glass sculptures by Carl Powell.

Experience the richness of local artistry during the Bi-Annual Grovewood Village Studio Tour. It's an opportunity to explore the workspaces of Grovewood Village's resident artists, gain insight into their creative process, and view their most recent works. Additionally, these creatives will have pieces available for purchase at the adjacent Grovewood Gallery, which will extend a 10% discount on nearly all items. Sponsored by Metro Wines.