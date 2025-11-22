× Expand CELTS, Berea College Better Together: Community Support for the Berea Food Bank

The Better Together 5k Run/Walk is part of a community event designed to support the Berea Food Bank and to remind all of us that we are indeed Better Together.

Saturday, November 22, 2025 at the Berea City Park, Pirate Parkway, Berea, KY 40403

This 4th Annual event – formerly known as the Hunger Hurts Food or Fund Drive is celebrating its 33th anniversary. That's 33 years of Bereans taking care of each other and 33 years of community support for people and families in need of a little help.

Times continue to be challenging for many.

Thank goodness we can point to the power of community support; thank goodness we are Better Together.

7:30-8:30AM - Packet Pickup

8:30AM - Welcome

8:45AM - Kids Dash

9:00AM - 5K

RACE FEATURES:

Relatively flat/fast course through Berea City Park and the Berea City Trail

Winter beanie/race caps AND a fleece headband option

Awards for Top 3 M/F Overall Finishers as well as Top 3 M/F in the following age groups (0-9, 10-19, 20-29, 30-39. 40-49, 50-59, 60+)

Something for everyone - 5K run/walk, Kids Dash & virtual option (Wheelchairs, walkers, strollers, dogs on leashes are welcomed)

Kids Dash registration will be free for children under age 18

Free snacks and hot chocolate at the finish

Community & College celebration - We welcome Berea Alumni back for Homecoming!

Free race photos (Thanks Sarah Heggen!)

Music, food, fun & fellowship

This event and your generosity will help keep food on the shelves of the Berea Food Bank well into the new year.