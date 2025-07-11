Berea Craft Festival
to
Indian Fort Theatre 2047 Big Hill Road, Berea, Kentucky 40403
Courtesy Berea Craft Festival
The Berea Craft Festival welcomes over 100 artists and craftsmen along with great local food and a remarkable lineup of entertainers each year to the Historic Indian Fort Theater for a magical weekend in the mountains!
Friday, July 11, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
INDIAN FORT THEATER – 3 miles east from downtown Berea, 40 miles south of Lexington. Just off I-75, exits 76 & 77. Follow signs to Berea and the Festival!
Adults: $6.00
Senior Citizens: $5.00
Children under 12: Free.
Parking: Free
Friendly dogs on a leash are always welcome!