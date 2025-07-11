Berea Craft Festival

Indian Fort Theatre 2047 Big Hill Road, Berea, Kentucky 40403

The Berea Craft Festival welcomes over 100 artists and craftsmen along with great local food and a remarkable lineup of entertainers each year to the Historic Indian Fort Theater for a magical weekend in the mountains! 

Friday, July 11, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

INDIAN FORT THEATER – 3 miles east from downtown Berea, 40 miles south of Lexington. Just off I-75, exits 76 & 77. Follow signs to Berea and the Festival!

Adults:  $6.00

Senior Citizens:  $5.00

Children under 12:  Free.

Parking:  Free

Friendly dogs on a leash are always welcome!

