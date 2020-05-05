Ben Franklin-Chautauqua Talk

Free event and parking

More Info: HistoryComesAlive.org or 864-244-1499

Join an audience that loves talking back to history to discuss Ben Franklin– with Larry Bounds, Chautauqua Artistic advisor, retired English teacher and magician.

Besides his experiments in electricity and inventions of bifocals, swim fins, the Franklin stove and the glass armonica, perhaps Ben Franklin should be best known for helping create a government with the flexibility to reinvent itself.

This event is a discussion NOT a costumed performance. In the Chautauqua History Comes Alive Festival June 12 – 21, Larry Bounds will perform as Ben Franklin.