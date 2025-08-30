Beech Mountain’s Mile High Kite Festival
to
Beech Mountain, NC Beech Mountain, North Carolina
×
Beech Mountain TDA
Enjoy high flying kites in Beech Mountain
Celebrate Labor Day weekend with free, family-friendly fun on Beech Mountain! With the town’s signature mile high elevation, high flying kites are easy to sail. Free kite decorating kits will be available for kids 12 and under (while supplies last) and recognized regional kite clubs will be on hand to demonstrate flying techniques. Families can also enjoy live music, and food and craft vendors.
Info
Beech Mountain, NC Beech Mountain, North Carolina
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family