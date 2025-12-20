Beech Mountain’s Holiday Parade & Santa’s Workshop

× Expand Beech Mountain TDA Visitors can enjoy the annual Beech Mountain Christmas Parade on December 23, 2025.

Visitors can enjoy the annual Beech Mountain Christmas Parade on December 23, 2025. Beginning at Public Works, the parade will start on Beech Mountain Parkway in front of Fred’s General Store, loop behind Town Hall on Meadowview Road and go back up Bark Park Way, returning to Public Works. Great viewing spots are: Town Hall, Public Parking Lot, Brick Oven Pizzeria Parking Lot and Fred’s General Store.

This year’s theme, “There’s No Place Like Beech Mountain at Christmas,” captures the warmth, and unique charm the tiny town brings to the holiday season. Revelers can expect beautifully decorated floats, twinkling lights and festive music. When the parade finishes, visitors can experience additional seasonal festivities at Town Hall with a special Santa’s Workshop, complete with photos with Santa, cocoa, treats and more.