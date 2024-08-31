× Expand Beech Mountain TDA Beech Mountain Mile High Kite Festival

The Beech Mountain Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Mile High Kite Festival as part of the town’s Labor Day Weekend festivities. Why “Mile High”? Because Beech Mountain is 5,506 feet above sea level. As the highest town in Eastern America, Beech Mountain is the perfect place to fly a kite. The elevation almost guarantees great breezes, and the temperatures remain in the 70’s while most of the Southeast is still hot and humid at that time of the year. Kite clubs will be on hand to demonstrate flying techniques and run kid-friendly contests. Free kites will be given to children while supplies last. The Chamber also awards prizes for the biggest kite flown, the most original handmade kite flown, the kite to fly the highest, and more. Additional fun activities include races with kids pulling parachute kites, face painting, kiddie rides, live music, and a variety of craft and food vendors. Visitors can make a weekend of it with additional Beech family-friendly attractions such as scenic chair lift rides, a gem mine, climbing adventure tower and a variety of budget lodging options.