The Becky Buller Band in concert

The Becky Buller Band plays Dahlonega's Bear on the Square Festival April 25.

The 27th annual Bear on the Square Mountain Festival kicks off Friday night with a concert by the Becky Buller Band. Among her many awards, Becky is the only female to win Fiddler of the Year from the International Bluegrass Music Association. Her band features an amazing group of pickers and singers, including Ned Luberecki, a member of the Banjo Hall of Fame. Seating is general admission and there are a limited number of tickets. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., concert begins at 7:30 p.m.