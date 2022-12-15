Beavers: Our Natural Engineers with Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

× Expand BRAHM Cassie Petrilla

Cassie Petrilla from Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation will be giving a talk at BRAHM to share information about the ‘wetland engineers’ of nature. Come learn about the ebb and flow of the beaver population, along with their unique characteristics. Most importantly, discover and learn about their role as an indicator species in the ecosystem.

Cassie Petrilla has a background in Environmental Studies from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida. She has worked as an environmental educator in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains and throughout Western North Carolina. She is currently working as the Education Specialist with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation.