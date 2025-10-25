Join us for a self-guided tour of artists’ studios in North Asheville’s beautiful Beaverdam Valley.

The artists working in Beaverdam Valley—plus guest artists—are excited to welcome visitors to see their work, talk with them, and offer handmade art and craft for sale. Media include ceramics, painting, jewelry, sculpture, textiles, paper art, photography, glass, wood, and more.

Beaverdam Studio Tour 2025

Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 10 am to 5 pm

Sunday, October 26, 2025 | 10 am to 4 pm

All studios are off Beaverdam Road which is off Merrimon Avenue in North Asheville.