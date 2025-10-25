Beary Scary Halloween

× Expand Grandfather Mountain

Visit Grandfather Mountain Saturday, October 25, 2025, for a day of nature programs about animals that some consider creepy and crawly! This fun-filled celebration includes an opportunity to trick-or-treat on the mountain and then watch special Halloween enrichments be given to the animals. Included with admission.

Plus, children in costume are admitted at half-price. Children coming in costume do not need to make advance admission ticket reservations online. The discount will be given at the Entrance Gate. Those planning to visit the park not in costume are strongly encouraged to make advance ticket reservations online at grandfather.com/tickets.