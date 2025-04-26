Bear on the Square

An annual celebration of Appalachian culture in Dahlonega, Georgia.

See you April 26-27, 2025!

Music

Musicians start gathering Friday afternoon for acoustic jams that continue all weekend around the historic square. On Saturday and Sunday, the MainStage tent features an extensive line-up of free concerts by nationally recognized musicians performing Bluegrass and Old-time music.

Artist Marketplace

One-of-a-kind, handmade items are available from a juried selection of the mountain region’s best artists. The 70+ booths surrounding the Historic Square feature a remarkable selection of textiles, pottery, woodworking and other traditional crafts.

Storytelling

A cherished Appalachian tradition, the art of storytelling entertains audience members of all ages as professional storytellers combine tall tales, moral lessons, riddles, and history. Appalachian settlers used stories to entertain, educate, and build community, aspects we still enjoy today.