SRC Productions, Inc. a division of Rotary Club of Stuart, VA presents the 2025 Hot Fun in the Summertime Beach Music Festival. Held the second Thursday, Friday and Saturday in June each year, this is our 43rd year providing entertainment to folks near and far. The club brings new energy, fresh ideas, and volunteers to help make this the BEST time you'll ever have ... 'til next year.

We always have a great lineup with award winning performers of the beach music genre, on-site camping at Wayside Park, and friendly faces to welcome you to beautiful Patrick County. Proceeds benefit many community organizations as well as scholarships for our graduates, a Backpack Program for a local school, a Boy Scout Troop 65 and much more. Our motto is Service Above Self and Stuart Rotary has honored that motto for over 85 years.

See what Rotary Club of Stuart is up to, check out our Facebook Page - click here.

HISTORY

From an idea in Wayne Craig’s head to reality ... Here comes the 42nd Annual “Hot Fun in The Summertime Stuart Beach Music Festival.” Once the sand is trucked in and the Beach Music Bands hit the stage, the party begins just like he dreamed it would.

The ultimate recognition came when Virginia Gov. Douglas Wilder called the Jaycees to a special evening in Roanoke, Virginia to recognize OUR EVENT as the Premier Beach Music Festival in Virginia. Thinking back on how Wayne’s dream began, I am reminded of a Delbert McClinton song “Sometimes All It Takes Is a Leap of Faith.” My friend Wayne knew that the power to change lives is in each of us and he went around helping to bring that power out in others ... I know because he got me to join the Jaycees which set my life on a course of service thru volunteerism. Patrick County is better because Wayne was here … leaving “Good Tracks” for others to follow. Ralph Lawson, Patrick County Jaycees

Celebrating its 43rd Year, The Beach Music Festival in Stuart, VA – Hot Fun in the Summertime will be the best time you have ever had – join us June 12 - 14, 2025.

We have a GREAT Line-up!