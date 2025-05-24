BavarianFest

Helen Festhalle 1074 Edelweiss St, Helen, Georgia 30545

A live Oompa band, dancing and a festive Bavarian atmosphere help us honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

The following will be available for sale:

  • Import and Domestic Beer
  • Wines
  • Wursts on a Bun
  • Sauerkraut
  • Hot Dogs
  • Pretzels
  • Snacks
  • Desserts

All active, retired and veterans and a guest get in free with Military ID for this event.

Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
