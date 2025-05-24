BavarianFest
to
Helen Festhalle 1074 Edelweiss St, Helen, Georgia 30545
A live Oompa band, dancing and a festive Bavarian atmosphere help us honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.
The following will be available for sale:
- Import and Domestic Beer
- Wines
- Wursts on a Bun
- Sauerkraut
- Hot Dogs
- Pretzels
- Snacks
- Desserts
All active, retired and veterans and a guest get in free with Military ID for this event.
Info
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink