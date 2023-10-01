Battle of New Market Guided Tour Benefitting Wreaths Across America

× Expand S. Bierle Autumn Cannon

On Sunday, October 1, 2023, from 2-4pm join historians Sarah Kay Bierle and Jon Tracey at New Market Battlefield State Historical Park for a fundraiser battlefield tour to support Wreaths Across America. The Battle of New Market was fought on May 15, 1864, and the Virginia Military Institute Corps of Cadets took a pivotal role in the fight as they joined the Confederate battle line and clashed with Union soldiers from Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The walking tour will cover approximately 1.5 miles of sloping terrain, and Tracey and Bierle will share about the Battle of New Market fought on May 15, 1864, stories of soldiers and cadets, and the lengthy process of laying the fallen to rest—many in Winchester National Cemetery. Tickets are required for the fundraiser tour and are $25 per person and may be acquired at https://emergingcivilwar.com/ecw_event/2023-wreaths/