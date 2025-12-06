Barnyard Buddies: Feeding Time on the Farm

× Expand Sky Meadows Staff /Volunteer Step into the shoes of a 19th-century farmer and help care for our heritage breed chickens and goats!

Dec. 6, 2025. 1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Step into the shoes of a 19th-century farmer and help care for our heritage breed chickens and goats! This hands-on program invites visitors of all ages to experience the daily rhythms of farm life at Sky Meadows State Park. Learn about the park’s rich agricultural history while feeding and interacting with our friendly farm animals. We'll highlight key information about our barnyard buddies each week, while touring the important historical structures that have been key to Sky Meadows' farm story for generations. This Ranger-led program is the perfect way to connect with Virginia’s farming past (and present!) - ideal for families, history buffs, and animal lovers alike!

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov