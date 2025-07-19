Banjo Extravaganza

Hagood Mill Historic Site 138 Hagood Mill Road, Pickens, South Carolina 29671

Come on down to Pickens for a banjo-pickin' good time July 19, 2025! You won't want to miss this extraordinary weekend as we celebrate the history of the banjo! 

We will have artisan vendors and food available at the event. Our grist mill will be grinding grains all day, and living history demonstrators will be around the site as well.

Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor
