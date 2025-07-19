Banjo Extravaganza
to
Hagood Mill Historic Site 138 Hagood Mill Road, Pickens, South Carolina 29671
×
Courtesy Banjo Extravaganza
Come on down to Pickens for a banjo-pickin' good time July 19, 2025! You won't want to miss this extraordinary weekend as we celebrate the history of the banjo!
We will have artisan vendors and food available at the event. Our grist mill will be grinding grains all day, and living history demonstrators will be around the site as well.
Info
Hagood Mill Historic Site 138 Hagood Mill Road, Pickens, South Carolina 29671
Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink, Kids & Family, Outdoor