Banjo Extravaganza

Trace the roots of the banjo from its beginning in Africa to its well-recognized modern-day cousin.

Each year, Hagood Mill Historic Site sets aside a month to celebrate the banjo. From its origins as an African gourd instrument to the multiple and unique styles it has today, the banjo is an instrument to be listened to.

Amazing performers will pick the day away, playing music that will inspire and entertain. You won’t want to miss this celebration of an instrument that has made an impact in so many areas of the world!