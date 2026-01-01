Banff Mountain Film Festival

Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival (BANFF) is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world! Hot on the heels of the Festival that is held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. With stops planned in over 600 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.

From the over 400 entries submitted into the Festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theatres around the world. Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports the 2025/2026 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.

Tickets

Contact theschaefercenter@appstate.edu, call 828-262-4046, visit the box office at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, or purchase online.

$20 standard

standard $15 students (AppCard required)

