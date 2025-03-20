× Expand Appalachian State University

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour Returns to Appalachian State University

Thursday, March 20, 2025, Friday, March 21, 2025, and Saturday, March 22, 2025

The Banff Mountain Film Festival screenings will take place in the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. We will update the films being screened each night as soon as they have been finalized. This year, we are excited to announce a Road Warrior will be coming to Appalachian State University and curating films specifically for App State! Tickets are on sale now!

About BANFF

Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival (BANFF) is one of the largest and most prestigious mountain festivals in the world! Hot on the heels of the Festival that is held every fall in beautiful Banff, Alberta, the Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival World Tour hits the road. With stops planned in over 600 communities and more than 40 countries across the globe, the Banff World Tour celebrates amazing achievements in outdoor storytelling and filmmaking worldwide.

From the over 400 entries submitted into the Festival each year, award-winners and audience favorites are among the films that are carefully selected to play in theatres around the world. Traveling to remote vistas, analyzing topical environmental issues, and bringing audiences up-close and personal with adrenaline-packed action sports the 2024/2025 World Tour is an exhilarating and provocative exploration of the mountain world.