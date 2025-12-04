× Expand Courtesy Balsam Range Art of Music Festival

The Balsam Range Art of Music Festival is a 2-day event with a kick-off show Thursday night, December 4, held at Shackford Hall, and continuing through December 6, 2025. All events are held at beautiful Lake Junaluska Conference Center in the mountains of western NC. Musical performances are held each evening in the historic Stuart Auditorium, and inclusive lodging packages are available on-site. Saturday afternoon offers workshops, jamming opportunities, food trucks and more! There is something for everyone to enjoy! Nearby Asheville or Waynesville offers ample shopping, and there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts to take advantage of as well. Come experience the beauty and splendor of WNC with us at the BRAOM!

Click here for schedule updates.