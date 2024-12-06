The Balsam Range Art OF Music Festival is a 2-day event held at beautiful Lake Junaluska Conference Center in the mountains of Western NC. With musical performances held each evening in the historic Stuart Auditorium and inclusive lodging packages available on-site. Saturday afternoon offers workshops, jamming opportunities, food trucks and more! There is something for everyone to enjoy! Near-by Asheville or Waynesville offers ample shopping and there are plenty of opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts to take advantage of as well. Come experience the beauty and splendor of WNC with us at the BRAOM!