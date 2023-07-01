× Expand Balloons Over Rockbridge

JOIN US FOR A WEEKEND FULL OF FUN!!!

Bring a chair or blanket to sit on and enjoy great local bands, a variety of food and merchandise vendors, beer, children’s activities and most of all….. BEAUTIFUL HOT AIR BALLOONS!!!!

Piloted balloon flights are taking place at 6 am and 6 pm Saturday and 6 am and 6 pm on Sunday. Flights are $300 per person and require a reservation. Email dee@balloonsoverrockbridge.com to book your flight.

Tethered flights will be available Saturday and Sunday 4-7 pm. Rides are first come first served and cost $20 for Adults and $15 for children under 10.

Balloon Pilot Meet and Greet

Spectacular Ed McDaniel Memorial Balloon Glow at 9 pm on Saturday and Sunday

All balloon activities are weather dependent.

Located at the Oak Hill Property of the Virginia Horse Center - across from 487 Maury River Road, Lexington VA 24450 - watch for signs!

Click here for Ballooning FAQs

Admission to the event is FREE!!!!

***NO TENTS, POP-UPS, LARGE UMBRELLAS, COOLERS,

WEAPONS OR DRONES ALLOWED***

DOGS ARE WELCOME - well mannered, vaccinated and leashed please!

It will be hot so please plan accordingly for your pets needs.

Please bring a photo ID if you plan to purchase or consume adult beverages.

Check out our full schedule of events here!

Proceeds from the event go to local Rockbridge County Charities. Check out recipients here!

If you would like to learn more about ballooning click here to volunteer for a balloon crew. No experience necessary!