Ballet Hispánico: CARMEN.maquia

Photo by Paula Lobo Ballet Hispanico performing CARMEN.maquia

Ballet Hispánico was founded on the principle that everyone deserves dance, quality dance training and innovative performances. Embark on a journey through time and emotion as we commemorate 150 years of Carmen in a spellbinding dance performance inspired by the art of Pablo Picasso. Choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano’s quintessential work breathes new life into Bizet’s timeless tale, infusing it with raw passion and visceral energy in CARMEN.maquia. Join us as the narrative of dance work leaps off the stage and into your soul, amplified through Ballet Hispánico’s mesmerizing movement and evocative choreography.