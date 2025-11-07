× Expand Spoonbill Gallery PR image- 1000x1000 - SQGraphic Having a Ball

Join us at Spoonbill Gallery for an artist reception celebrating Brian Hibbard and his latest body of work, Having a Ball — a playful and imaginative series that reclaims the joy of painting.

Known for his evocative animal portraits, Hibbard takes a bold new direction by merging whimsy with vintage flair. From horses in striped bathing suits to elephants and dogs balanced on spheres, his new pieces echo the charm of old carnival posters while embracing an intuitive, abstract approach.

This collection marks a shift toward freedom and experimentation, with abstract backgrounds giving way to spirited, dynamic animal forms. It’s about taking creative risks, stepping outside the familiar, and — most importantly — having fun.