Backyard Bird Count

Join us at Carter Caves State Resort Park on February 15, 2026, at 1:00 PM for a free guided hike along the scenic Raven Bridge Trail to spot and identify a variety of bird species. Bring your binoculars to enjoy the best views and immerse yourself in the sights and sounds of our feathered residents. After the hike, meet inside the Lewis Caveland Lodge lobby for a free bird-themed craft and receive a complimentary bird guidebook to aid in future birdwatching. We’ll record all species observed along the trail, with our findings shared with the Audubon Society to support ongoing bird conservation efforts.