Backcountry Crash Course: Earth Connection Series

Ready to try backcountry camping? Spend 24 hours in nature learning backcountry skills and survival techniques with professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch. With Sky Meadows' Backcountry Campground as the setting, participants will learn how to build a natural materials shelter, start a fire, cook over the open campfire, forage for food and medicinal plants, track animals and much more.

Meet at the overnight parking lot near the entrance of Sky Meadows State Park. Registration is $189/person (non-refundable) and includes the overnight camping fee and parking at Sky Meadows State Park. Bring water, dress in layers, and wear sturdy shoes.

Find out the gear requirements and register (by March 28) for this course at:

http://advancedsurvivaltraining.com. Course is held rain or shine and will be limited to 15 registrants (minimum 13 years of age).