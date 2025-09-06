× Expand Sky Meadows State Park Staff/Volunteer B.A.R.K. in the Park

Sept. 6, 2025. 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Celebrate our furry friends at Sky Meadows' B.A.R.K. in the Park event! Virginia State Parks love our four-legged visitors, and encourage pets in parks as long as they follow B.A.R.K. principles: Bag your pet's waste, Always leash your pet, Respect wildlife, Know where you can go.

On September 6th from 10am-4pm, we encourage visitors to bring their four-legged canine companions to enjoy a hike on our trails while living and learning B.A.R.K. values. Rangers have designed a day of fun for pups and people alike. The historic area will be showcasing event partners such as the Middleburg Humane Foundation, Homeward Trails, Fauquier SPCA, PetSmart, Boxers and Beer Pet Photography, and the DWR K9 SAR Team. Staff will be in the log cabin whipping up homemade dog treats in a hearth cooking demonstration. Food trucks will be slinging delicious scents and food for sale. Plus, make a pit stop by our Ranger table to learn more about responsible pets in parks etiquette. Visitors are encouraged to bring donation items for local shelters.

Please note: Pet owners must clean up after their pets. Leashed dogs are required to give adequate space to working dogs, adoptable dogs, and service animals.

Standard parking or admission fee applies: Yes. $10

Extra fee: No.

Registration required: No.

Children welcome: Yes.

Phone: 540-592-3556

Email Address: SkyMeadows@dcr.virginia.gov