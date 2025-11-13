× Expand Kanuga AwakeningSoul at Kanuga

Acclaimed authors and spiritual leaders Cynthia Bourgeault and Matthew Wright lead the annual “AwakeningSoul” retreat, a weekend of connection, worship, music and spiritual reflection at Kanuga in Hendersonville, N.C., Thursday–Sunday, Nov. 13–16, 2025. Special rates available for local commuters. Registration and more info at kanuga.org/awakening.