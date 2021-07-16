Avery Fine Art & Master Crafts Festival

Join us at the Avery Fine Art & Master Crafts Festival, July 16-18 and August 13-15, 2021 at Sugar Mountain Resort. The juried festivals feature an eclectic gathering of unique hand-crafted wares from fine artists and master crafters. Fine art examples are photography, paintings, jewelry , sculpture, pottery, weaving, glass art, wood crafts, wood furniture, specialty candles, body care & soaps and many more. The Avery Fine Art & Master Crafts Festival benefits the Avery County Chamber of Commerce.

