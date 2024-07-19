Avery Fine Art & Master Crafts Festival
Sugar Mountain Resort 1009 Sugar Mountain Drive, Sugar Mountain, North Carolina 28604
Avery County Chamber of Commerce
Mark your calendar and make plans to attend the 2024 Avery Fine Art & Master Crafts Festival, July 19-21 and August 16-18, at Sugar Mountain Resort. This festival is strictly for fine art, master crafts & approved specialty/gourmet items. All artists will participate by invitation only via a juried process. The juried festivals feature an eclectic gathering of unique hand-crafted wares from fine artists and master crafters. Fine art examples are photography, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, pottery, weaving, glass art, wood crafts, wood furniture, specialty candles, body care & soaps and many more. The Avery Fine Art & Master Crafts Festival benefits the Avery County Chamber of Commerce.
Location:
Sugar Mountain Resort
1009 Sugar Mountain Drive
Sugar Mountain, NC 28604
Hours:
Friday: 1 pm – 5 pm
Saturday: 10 am – 5 pm
Sunday: 10 am – 4 pm
For more details Contact: Robin Morgan, Executive Director
Avery County Chamber of Commerce
4501 Tynecastle Highway, Unit 2
Banner Elk, NC 28604
(828) 898-5605
director@averycounty.com