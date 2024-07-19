× Expand Avery County Chamber of Commerce

Mark your calendar and make plans to attend the 2024 Avery Fine Art & Master Crafts Festival, July 19-21 and August 16-18, at Sugar Mountain Resort. This festival is strictly for fine art, master crafts & approved specialty/gourmet items. All artists will participate by invitation only via a juried process. The juried festivals feature an eclectic gathering of unique hand-crafted wares from fine artists and master crafters. Fine art examples are photography, paintings, jewelry, sculpture, pottery, weaving, glass art, wood crafts, wood furniture, specialty candles, body care & soaps and many more. The Avery Fine Art & Master Crafts Festival benefits the Avery County Chamber of Commerce.

Location:

Sugar Mountain Resort

1009 Sugar Mountain Drive

Sugar Mountain, NC 28604

Hours:

Friday: 1 pm – 5 pm

Saturday: 10 am – 5 pm

Sunday: 10 am – 4 pm

For more details Contact: Robin Morgan, Executive Director

Avery County Chamber of Commerce

4501 Tynecastle Highway, Unit 2

Banner Elk, NC 28604

(828) 898-5605

director@averycounty.com