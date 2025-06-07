Avengers: Endgame – The Exhibition

× Expand Upcountry History Museum

Come visit June 7, 2025 - January 18, 2026.

For over 85 years, creating independent yet deeply connected stories has been the foundation of the Marvel Universe. Conceived from a simple idea of strange tales and journeys in 1939 with the publication of Marvel Comics #1, Marvel began to create a world with visual and cultural impact that has continued to influence readers and viewers today.

As the comic book industry gained momentum in the 1930s, Stan Lee, an aspiring writer, joined Timely Comics, the forerunner to Marvel Comics. In 1940, Timely introduced characters such as Captain America, Toro, the Whizzer, and even Miss America, who with the Human Torch, founded the Invaders, dedicated to combating Nazi forces in Europe. Following the war, the group was renamed the All-Winners Squad with the mission to fight crime in the U.S.

Over the next two decades, new characters in different genres expanded the growing repertoire of stories which furthered the narratives of heroes and villains. By the 1960s, Marvel had risen in popularity. Lee and artist Jack Kirby created the company’s first family with The Fantastic Four in 1961, followed in 1962 with Spider-Man, well Daredevil, Nick Fury, Incredible Hulk, and the X-Men.

In 1963 Marvel created a team of superheroes including Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor, Hawkeye, Hulk, and Black Panther. Named The Avengers, their mission was to stand as Earth’s first line of defense against the most powerful threats in the universe.

By 2012, movies and television shows were the outlets for Marvel Universe characters, the parent company became Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Avengers continued to provide audiences with thrilling storylines based on their mission as seen in 2012, 2015, and 2018 films.

Avengers: Endgame debuted in theaters in 2019 and became the highest-grossing film of all time that year. In partnership with The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios and private collectors, the Upcountry History Museum will present an exclusive 2000 square foot exhibition featuring an extraordinary display of original costumes, props, and memorabilia showcasing the film’s messages of teamwork, courage, and perseverance.

The first exhibition of its kind in the United States, the project invites visitors of all ages to traverse the Marvel Universe. This once-in-a lifetime experience will explore the fourth installment in the Avengers saga and is the culmination of 22 interconnected Marvel films and the climax of a journey. The exhibit’s design and messaging will emulate Avengers: Endgame’s principles of friendship, teamwork, and setting aside differences to overcome impossible obstacles.