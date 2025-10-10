Every year in October, Mayberry is the place to be for the Autumn Leaves Festival™, an historic festival in the heart of Mount Airy, NC. This nationally recognized event is unique with its mix of music, arts, crafts, and delicious food. There is something for everyone. People from all over the country and the local citizens flood the streets of Downtown Mount Airy during this 3-day festival.

The 2025 Autumn Leaves Festival™ marks it’s 59th Anniversary. This special festival is one of North Carolina’s longest running, most successful events, and is consistently recognized as a Top 20 Events in the Southeast by the Southeast Tourism Society.

You’ll find vendors with one-of-a-kind handcrafted items and foods that people wait all year to enjoy, must-see attractions, and some of the best musicians around. The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce invites you, your friends, and family to join in the tradition that is the Autumn Leaves Festival™. See you there!