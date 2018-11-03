Authors of Mountain Blue to Give Talk & Sign Books at Highland Books

Brevard, NC authors and photographers Les and Janet Saucier will present a talk titled "It All Starts with Bacon - Two Foodie Photographers' View of America's Southern Appalachian Mountains" at Highland Books on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at 11am. Janet Garrity Saucier and Les Saucier, who are both professional photographers, educators, and authors of the book Mountain Blue, the Beauty and Grandeur of America's Southern Appalachian Mountains, will share their stories, photos, and some of the best locations to view "the gifts" received from "our mountains." A book signing will be held after the talk.