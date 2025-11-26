× Expand Courtesy Chattanooga Zoo

The Chattanooga Zoo is bringing back their unique take on holiday lights for the third annual Asian Lantern Festival! It features an entirely new collection of hand-crafted Asian lanterns that will light up the night every week! Experience over 40 displays showcasing a wide variety of dinosaurs, plant and animal life from the Amazon Rainforest, and other immersive and interactive lanterns that flash, move, glow, smoke and more. Discover hundreds of vibrant lanterns as you tour the Zoo, some reaching up to 26 feet tall! Get face-to-face with dragons, mythical beasts and even a unicorn!

Wednesdays through Sundays + Extra Holiday Dates