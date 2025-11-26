Asian Lantern Festival
to
Chattanooga Zoo 301 North Holtzclaw Avenue, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Courtesy Chattanooga Zoo
The Chattanooga Zoo is bringing back their unique take on holiday lights for the third annual Asian Lantern Festival! It features an entirely new collection of hand-crafted Asian lanterns that will light up the night every week! Experience over 40 displays showcasing a wide variety of dinosaurs, plant and animal life from the Amazon Rainforest, and other immersive and interactive lanterns that flash, move, glow, smoke and more. Discover hundreds of vibrant lanterns as you tour the Zoo, some reaching up to 26 feet tall! Get face-to-face with dragons, mythical beasts and even a unicorn!
Wednesdays through Sundays + Extra Holiday Dates
- Zoo Member Tickets: Adults - $19 | Children (ages 3-12) - $14
- Non-Member Tickets: Adults - $23.50 | Children (ages 3-12) - $17.50
- Group Rates (15 guests or more): $16.50 per adult and/or child
- Holiday party packages are available - please see below
- For groups of 50 or more, contact groups@chattzoo.org
- All children ages 2 and under are free, though you must still reserve a ticket for them.