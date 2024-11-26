× Expand Chattanooga Zoo

5:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Wednesdays - Sundays

We’re bringing back our unique take on holiday lights for the third annual Asian Lantern Festival! This magical event is fun for all ages!

All New Lanterns, All New Experience!

The third annual Asian Lantern Festival features an entirely new collection of hand-crafted Asian lanterns that will light up the night every week! Experience over 40 displays showcasing a wide variety of dinosaurs, plant and animal life from the Amazon Rainforest, and other immersive and interactive lanterns that flash, move, glow, smoke and more.

Please note that indoor exhibits will be closed and most resident Zoo animals will not be visible.